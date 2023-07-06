Last season, two superstar quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and running back Christian McCaffrey were traded from their original teams to new teams.

The Denver Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks for multiple players and draft picks, including multiple first-round picks.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a second, third, and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Both players took over as the starter for their team, with McCaffrey having more success than Russ did last season.

McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns last season and added 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns. In addition, he threw a touchdown pass last season.

Wilson, on the other hand, had the worst statistical season of his career. He went 4-11 as the team's starter while posing career lows in completion percentage (60.5%) and passer rating (84.4.)

A stat on Reddit has been circling around comparing Wilson and McCaffrey's career rushing yards. As of right now, Wilson has more career rushing yards than McCaffrey, as he's rushed for 4,996 career yards compared to McCaffrey's 4,726. It's important to know that Wilson has been in the league for five more seasons than McCaffrey.

Fans on Reddit were quick to react to the somewhat surprising state of Russell Wilson having more career rushing yards than Christian McCaffrey. Some pointed out how Wilson has been in the league much longer than McCaffrey and being a mobile QB, while others compared other stats. They also talked about the current situation both players are in.

Here's how fans reacted:

Christian McCaffrey should easily surpass Russell Wilson in rushing yards this season

Christian McCaffrey during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

If healthy this season (or for even just a few games) Christain McCaffrey should easily be able to surpass Russell Wilson in career rushing yards.

Wilson only has 270 more rushing yards in his career than McCaffrey. He isn't as mobile as he was early on in his career, as he's only rushed for more than 500 yards once (2020) in the past five seasons.

McCaffrey has rushed for over 1,000 yards in a single-season just thrice, in his six-year career as he's dealt with injuries throughout his career.

If McCaffrey can pick up where he left off in his first season with the 49ers last NFL year, then he will easily surpass Wilson in that category.

