  C.J. Gardner Johnson drops cryptic message after his sudden release from Texans after 3 games

C.J. Gardner Johnson drops cryptic message after his sudden release from Texans after 3 games

By Nishant
Published Sep 24, 2025 15:38 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade (image credit: IMAGN)

The Houston Texans stunned many on Tuesday after releasing veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson just three games into the 2025 season. The move came amid reports of locker room friction, complaints about his role, criticism of teammates and a trade request.

Gardner-Johnson was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a pick swap. In his brief Houston stint, he recorded 15 tackles and played 96% of defensive snaps. However, he reportedly clashed with the Texans' coaching staff about defensive schemes, pushing for more blitz opportunities and openly criticized the secondary.

After the team's announcement, Gardner-Johnson posted a Bible verse on his Instagram Stories.

“And He told them a parable to the effect that they ought always to pray and not lose heart. – Luke 18:1,” Gardner-Johnson wrote.
Gardner-Johnson's message suggested an approach of perservance despite the abrupt exit from Houston.

The Eagles cannot re-sign him immediately due to NFL rules as a traded player must play at least four games with his new team before returning. Meanwhile, the Texans are expected to look at internal options like M.J. Stewart or returning veteran Jimmie Ward to fill the void.

Texans turn to Zion Childress, M.J. Stewart after C.J. Gardner Johnson exit

The Houston Texans addressed the void left by C.J. Gardner-Johnson's release by signing Zion Childress off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Childress is a Houston native and undrafted rookie, who bypassed the practice squad requirement by joining the Texans' 53-man roster directly.

All-Pro corner Derek Stingley Jr. is managing an oblique issue, while rookie Jaylin Smith remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Before Childress' arrival, Houston only had three active cornerbacks, forcing adjustments across the back end of its defense.

Despite Childress’ addition, the immediate plan appears centered on M.J. Stewart, who has been elevated to a starting safety role alongside rookie Calen Bullock. Stewart, a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers, has logged minimal defensive snaps this season but carries three years of experience with Houston.

The Texans may also benefit from Jimmie Ward, who was recently cleared of legal issues and removed from the commissioner's exempt list. However, he remains on the PUP list following offseason foot surgery, but could return as early as next week against Tennessee.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

