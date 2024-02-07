Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young didn't have a good rookie season as the team finished 2-15. Young, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, faced a lot of criticism throughout the season and many felt the quarterback could never be successful in the league due to his size compared to other quarterbacks.

On the other hand, C.J. Stroud, who was the second overall pick in the same draft, produced arguably the best season ever by a rookie quarterback. He led the Houston Texans to the playoffs and even won a game.

Stroud recently talked about Young and mentioned that the situation the former Alabama quarterback finds himself in is not favorable. Stroud said:

"So in his shoes, I feel like a lot of stuff didn't go his way that was out of his control. You know, like, you can't make a play. If somebody don't block. You can't make a play if somebody don't catch the ball like, and we watch the tape. Like, Bryce did a lot of great things. "

"I'm saying he's gonna be a great player, but it takes time. You know, like, I think I came to a situation where, you know, we were struggling, you know, but like, we still had a lot of good pieces. And Nick Caserio, our GM brought in a lot of good vets."

After C.J. Stroud's comments on Bryce Young, fans on social media also called out the Panthers franchise and expressed their views on how the franchise failed the young quarterback in his rookie season.

Bryce Young has a new head coach to help him in 2024

Bryce Young in Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Things didn't work out with Frank Reich, and the franchise parted ways with him after just 11 games into his tenure. The Carolina Panthers recently hired Dave Canales as their new head coach and now the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator has a tough task at his disposal.

Bryce Young is coming off a rookie season in which he threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 73.7 in 16 games. He certainly needs to get better and Canales can bring the best out of him.

The Panthers also fired former general manager Scott Fitterer and made Dan Morgan their new general manager. Morgan spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Panthers and now he has to build a good roster around the young quarterback.

Given that the franchise doesn't have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, things will get tough however, they can make a big splash at a big-time free agent as they have $28.6 million in cap space.