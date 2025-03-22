“C.J. Stroud, I pray for you next season” - NFL fans react to Texans signing Trent Brown for $3,000,000 in free agency

The Houston Texans got to work this offseason, putting interesting pieces around star quarterback C.J. Stroud. The latest move came in the form of Trent Brown, an offensive tackle who joins the team to add protection for Stroud.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the deal is worth up to $3 million for one year.

This move drew mixed reactions from fans. While some loved it, others were skeptical about Brown's ability to protect C.J. Stroud after the quarterback was sacked 52 times in 2024, including eight times in the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Cj I pray for you next season," one fan said.

"Trent Brown is AWFUL," another fan said.

"This means half a season of dominance followed by random injuries," another fan wrote.

Others were more optimistic about the move but still urged Brown to protect their star quarterback.

"That line is starting to look scary 😨," one fan wrote.

"H-town getting beefed up for next season 🏈," another fan said.

After being drafted in 2015, Brown has had stops in San Francisco, New England, Oakland/Las Vegas and Cincinnati. He won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots and became a Pro Bowler the next season with the Raiders.

Looking at Trent Brown's Bengals stint before teaming up with C.J. Stroud

Coming off just three games with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 season due to a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon, Brown will likely compete with Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher and Cam Robinson — another newcomer — for first-team reps during training camp.

Durability will be a major key to Brown's success in Houston. He has played all his team's regular-season games only once in the last six years.

During the three games Brown played with the Bengals last year, Joe Burrow was sacked three times against the New England Patriots, three times against the Kansas City Chiefs and twice against the Washington Commanders.

C.J. Stroud is a more mobile quarterback than Burrow, which could make things easier for Brown. However, the Texans are seemingly preparing for the scenario where Brown isn’t available.

After trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, the Texans now have at least three options at right tackle.

