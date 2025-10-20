  • home icon
  "Call ICE" "Deport him back to Ireland": NFL fans call for Giants to cut Jude McAtamney last-minute mistake costs game vs. Broncos

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 20, 2025 01:29 GMT
American Football - New York Giants - Source: Getty
Fans are unhappy with Giants placekicker Jude McAtamney's disappointing performance on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. He missed two crucial extra-point attempts that cost his team the game.

McAtamney's first extra point miss came in the second quarter after Jaxson Dart found Cam Skattebo for a 13-yard passing touchdown. This resulted in the Giants securing a 13-0 lead over the Broncos.

However, in the fourth quarter, he missed another extra point conversion. This was after Dart's rushing touchdown gave the Giants a 32-30 lead with just over 30 seconds left in the game. This proved to be a very costly mistake, as Broncos placekicker Will Lutz scored a 39-yard field goal in the dying moments to seal the win for his team.

McAtamney received heavy backlash on social media after his last-minute mistake cost the Giants the game.

"Someone needs to call ICE on Jude Mcatamney, deport him back to Ireland or wherever it is he came from, send him to the f****ng moon for all I care," one fan commented.
"Future substitute teacher," this fan said.
"They must check his fanduel account no ways," another fan wrote.
"Jude McAtamney joining punter Matt Dodge on The List. Cut him before the bus gets to the airport," another fan said
"Jude McAtamney can't come back to New York," this fan commented.
The Giants had complete dominance over the Broncos throughout the first three quarters of the game. However, the fourth quarter saw a barrage of impressive offensive plays by Sean Payton's team that flipped the script of this Week 7 showdown.

Bo Nix, who had a relatively quiet night, went on a scoring spree in the fourth quarter. He recorded 279 passing yards and four total touchdowns to help his team score 33 points for an impressive comeback victory. The Broncos are now 5-2 with a four-game winning streak under their belt.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
