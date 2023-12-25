Calvin Johnson only took nine seasons to establish a career worthy of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the most dominant force on offense during his heyday, tallying 1,000 yards in seven of his nine years.

But though he only played for the Detroit Lions during his professional football career, "Megatron" didn't have a great relationship with the franchise. His latest Twitter response might have encapsulated how much he distanced himself from the squad that selected him 2nd overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Calvin Johnson replied to a Detroit Lions' tweet after two years

As The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov pointed out, Calvin Johnson responded to a January 2021 Detroit Lions tweet on Christmas Eve 2023. The Lions congratulated Johnson when he became a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Two years later, the four-time All-Pro wideout replied:

“Much appreciated. Thanks for the continuous support! Love my city!”

Meirov quoted a screenshot of both tweets and reacted:

“Calvin Johnson waited for the #Lions to win the division before finally responding 😂😂”

As Meirov alluded, the Lions clinched their first division title since 1993 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. It has been a long time since their last division win because they were still under the NFC Central back then.

Meanwhile, Johnson's Twitter activity has one football fan commenting:

“He HATES that team”

Another NFL follower chimed in:

“Petty. We love it”

Here are other reactions to "Megatron" taking two years to respond to his former team.

Calvin Johnson's relationship with the Lions has improved this season

As the last commenter mentioned, Johnson and the Lions parted ways on not-so-good terms. The former Georgia Tech standout and the Lions agreed to an eight-year, $132 million contract, with $60 million guaranteed.

However, the six-time Pro Bowler retired in 2015, three seasons after signing that extension. Worst yet, the Lions asked him to return $1.6 of his signing bonus after retiring early. When he declined to repay that amount, the Lions offered Johnson a $500,000 annual payment for three years' worth of attendance during team events. Detroit also offered a $100,000 donation to Johnson's chosen charity.

That incident had him refusing to attend team events and Lions games. However, his stance about the Lions has changed after he has started to appear at team practices this season. Calvin Johnson also attended the team's 2023 Week 2 game versus the Seattle Seahawks.