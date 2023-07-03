The Jacksonville Jaguars made a remarkable leap during the 2022-2023 season, going from last place to clinching the top spot in the AFC South division while even securing a playoff victory.

Their turnaround was evident as they closed the regular season with a six-game winning streak, showcasing a transformed team compared to the first half of the season.

In a surprising move before last season's trade deadline, the Jaguars acquired Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew recently spoke highly of his new teammate during an interview with talkSPORT, expressing his belief that Ridley will pose a significant challenge for opposing cornerbacks.

"Just the way he moves, you can see. His route running, he can run, catch anything you throw to him, he's just different, man. You just watch him out there, he's a mismatch nightmare. In my opinion I don't think anybody can guard him in the league."

"We've got an explosive offense, obviously we've got Kirk, Zay, Evan, Travis Etienne. But add Calvin into that offense off of what we built last year already? The league gotta watch out."

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Calvin Ridley is receiving some high praise from one of his new teammates Calvin Ridley is receiving some high praise from one of his new teammates 👀 https://t.co/NBJB5wPqTk

NFL fans troll Jamal Agnew for hyping up newly acquired WR Calvin Ridley

While Jamal Agnew showed praise and confidence in his new teammate, fans were quick to joke and troll Agnew with tweets referring to Ridley getting in trouble for betting.

Here's how fans responded:

Dan 🅿️iccirillo @EvilgeniusHK @ESPNNFL Hope he can parlay a strong offseason into regular season success... @ESPNNFL Hope he can parlay a strong offseason into regular season success...

StreakGPT @StreakGuru @ESPNNFL Depends on whether he bet on it or not @ESPNNFL Depends on whether he bet on it or not

Ricky Bobby II @RickyBobby252 @ESPNNFL i see a busted up knee in his future...too much praise = disaster... nobody thought that the TITANIC would ever sink, maiden voyage...sank! @ESPNNFL i see a busted up knee in his future...too much praise = disaster... nobody thought that the TITANIC would ever sink, maiden voyage...sank!

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars have the best WR group by the end of 2024?

Las Vegas Raiders v Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars showed big signs of improvement in 2022 with their first season under head coach, Doug Pederson.

Matt Heiniger @HeinigeronSport The Jaguars finished 9-8 in 2022 but their point differential was +54. They have ZERO west coast road games in 2023. Their travel is very light



The Titans were 2-6 in close games in 2022. One of the worst in AFC. They also have ZERO west coast games in 2023 The Jaguars finished 9-8 in 2022 but their point differential was +54. They have ZERO west coast road games in 2023. Their travel is very light The Titans were 2-6 in close games in 2022. One of the worst in AFC. They also have ZERO west coast games in 2023

They went from 3-14 in 2022 to winning the AFC South and winning a home playoff game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before the 2022 season, the Jags added wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram. They also got the addition of RB Travis Etienne who missed all of his rookie season after suffering a foot injury.

Kirk, Jones, and Engram all had career seasons. Kirk set career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Jones set career highs in receptions and yards, and Engram set career highs in receptions and touchdowns.

The upcoming inclusion of Calvin Ridley, a former second-team All-Pro who amassed 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, further enhances the Jaguars' offensive potential.

With the addition of Ridley and the team's overall progress, the question arises: How well will the Jacksonville Jaguars fare in 2023? The future looks promising, and fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the team's continued growth and success with the dynamic Calvin Ridley on board.

