The Jacksonville Jaguars made a remarkable leap during the 2022-2023 season, going from last place to clinching the top spot in the AFC South division while even securing a playoff victory.
Their turnaround was evident as they closed the regular season with a six-game winning streak, showcasing a transformed team compared to the first half of the season.
In a surprising move before last season's trade deadline, the Jaguars acquired Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew recently spoke highly of his new teammate during an interview with talkSPORT, expressing his belief that Ridley will pose a significant challenge for opposing cornerbacks.
"Just the way he moves, you can see. His route running, he can run, catch anything you throw to him, he's just different, man. You just watch him out there, he's a mismatch nightmare. In my opinion I don't think anybody can guard him in the league."
"We've got an explosive offense, obviously we've got Kirk, Zay, Evan, Travis Etienne. But add Calvin into that offense off of what we built last year already? The league gotta watch out."
NFL fans troll Jamal Agnew for hyping up newly acquired WR Calvin Ridley
While Jamal Agnew showed praise and confidence in his new teammate, fans were quick to joke and troll Agnew with tweets referring to Ridley getting in trouble for betting.
Here's how fans responded:
Will the Jacksonville Jaguars have the best WR group by the end of 2024?
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars showed big signs of improvement in 2022 with their first season under head coach, Doug Pederson.
They went from 3-14 in 2022 to winning the AFC South and winning a home playoff game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
Before the 2022 season, the Jags added wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram. They also got the addition of RB Travis Etienne who missed all of his rookie season after suffering a foot injury.
Kirk, Jones, and Engram all had career seasons. Kirk set career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Jones set career highs in receptions and yards, and Engram set career highs in receptions and touchdowns.
The upcoming inclusion of Calvin Ridley, a former second-team All-Pro who amassed 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, further enhances the Jaguars' offensive potential.
With the addition of Ridley and the team's overall progress, the question arises: How well will the Jacksonville Jaguars fare in 2023? The future looks promising, and fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the team's continued growth and success with the dynamic Calvin Ridley on board.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jamal Agnew, talkSPORT, NFL.com, and H/T Sportskeeda