“Miami Vice kingpin”: Cam Newton drops verdict on Travis Kelce's Versace fit for Chiefs TE’s Taylor Swift linkup

Travis Kelce is not just arguably the best tight end in the NFL but also one of the best-dressed players in the league. The four-time All-Pro tight end always loves to make a fashion statement and hasn't gone unnoticed.

Current free agent quarterback Cam Newton knows a bit about fashion as a well-dressed player. He spoke about Kelce's stylish Versace look in Week 3 on his podcast and gave Kelce the highest of praises for the outfit:

"Now, not a lot of Caucasian people, let alone players, are accepted in the culture. Travis El Trevador Kelce, is one of those very few individuals. I mean, my guy has a Versace inspired look. Miami Vice kingpin.

"I don't know if he's getting off the plane to go to a football game or getting off the plane to meet the plug. My boy is the plug. We don't even know if he's listening to Bad Bunny right now, Drake, or even his reported girlfriend, Taylor Swift. My boy came with his A-game."

The Chiefs star was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with pop star Taylor Swift wearing a stylish blue outfit from head to toe. Swift was in attendance at the game where the Chiefs defeated the Bears by a score of 41-10.

The superstar tight end had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in the win. Travis Kelce and the Grammy award-winning singer have been linked together romantically in recent times.

How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift met

Taylor Swift at Bears - Chiefs game in Week 3 to watch Travis Kelce

In a July 26 episode of the "New Heights" podcast Travis does with his brother Jason Kelce, he explains why he wanted to meet Swift:

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. ... She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Travis Kelce appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of their Week 3 showdown and spoke about pop superstar:

"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead...We'll see what happens in the near future."

The future was her sitting alongside Donna Kelce (Travis and Jason's mom) in a suite. Fans felt like they were 22 seeing Swift take in the game and time will tell if we'll see her at another Chiefs home match.