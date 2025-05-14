"Cam Ward getting thrown to the wolves immediately" - NFL fans concerned as Titans QB takes on Broncos in first career game

NFL fans are eager to watch Cam Ward make his debut in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

The Tennessee Titans selected Ward first overall to be their franchise quarterback. Ahead of the NFL schedule release, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed the Titans will go on the road to play the Denver Broncos.

The game will feature Ward vs Nix, who are both young quarterbacks, and many will pay close attention to see how the first overall pick looks. However, some fans are worried about Ward going up against Sean Payton's defense.

"Facing that defense in your first NFL game isn't right man," a fan wrote.

"Cam getting thrown to the wolves immediately," a fan wrote.

The Titans still have a lot of holes so many fans expect Ward to struggle against Denver in Week 1.

"Rough spot to start your first game vs the best Defense in the NFL," a fan wrote.

"If I were the Titans I would start Will Levis, would be bad for Cam Ward to start his career with a 38-3 loss and 4 interceptions," a fan added.

Many fans expect Ward to struggle, but fans are excited to watch Nix vs. Ward play in Week 1.

"Cam ward about to put the nfl on notice," a fan wrote.

"This will reflect more on the headcoach’s game plan than rookie’s first start. Can Callahan come up with a plan to put his rookie QB in the best situation to win?," a fan wrote.

Ward and the Titans have low expectations in 2025, but many fans expect the first overall pick to struggle in Week 1 against the Broncos' defense.

Titans coach not handing QB job to Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward first overall, and many expected him to be the team's starting quarterback.

However, heading into minicamp, Titans coach Brian Callahan says he will have an open job between Ward and Will Levis as the first overall pick won't be handed anything.

"They’re all going to have opportunities to compete," Callahan said when asked how the quarterback reps will be divided up in OTAs and minicamp, via Yahoo. "There’s three quarterback jobs on most teams. Sometimes four. We’re going to let them compete for all those."

The Titans' minicamp is on June 10-12.

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

