Camille Kostek poses with Alix Earle, steals the show at Hamptons music festival

Alix Earle's TikTok videos skyrocketed over the weekend as some tried to get a glimpse of Braxton Berrios. The TikTok influencer headed to the Hamptons this weekend for the Palm Tree Music Festival.

She shared photos of her weekend in the exclusive part of New York, adding in the caption that she didn't plan on dancing anymore.

While the photos don't show Berrios, there was another familiar face in the collage. It was that of model Camille Kostek. She is the longtime girlfriend of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earle posted photos of herself attending the music festival in wide pants and a white crop top. They were accessorized with sunglasses and a dark orange-brimmed hat.

In videos posted in the collage, the recent University of Miami graduate can be seen dancing and jumping while watching the performances from backstage.

This weekend was also the first time that she all but officially confirmed that she was dating Braxton Berrios. It had been rumored for the last few months that she and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver are in a relationship.

However, according to many sources and Earle's comments, the two are just dating and the relationship isn't serious.

What did Sophia Culpo say about Alix Earle's new relationship?

After Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle seemingly confirmed their status this past weekend, his ex-girlfriend had something to say. Sophia Culpo, who dated Berrios for two years, split from the Dolphins wide receiver earlier this year.

Culpo took to TikTok to comment on the two after videos and photos of them in the Hamptons surfaced. In a TikTok video that she has since deleted, Culpo insinuated that the relationship would be over before long.

"Give it a few. but call me when the lovebombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag."

After deleting the post, she took to social media again and told her followers that her post wasn't 'as deep' as they had thought it was. And, that she was just reminiscing.

"I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep. It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

Clearly though, Berrios thought otherwise as he took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the rumors that he cheated on Culpo. He continues to deny them and asked for everyone to just move on.

Poll : 0 votes