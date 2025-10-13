"Can’t feel bad for you anymore": NFL fans call out Myles Garrett for venting frustrations after bagging $160,000,000 contract with Browns

Myles Garrett signed a historic four-year contract extension worth $160 million with the Cleveland Browns in March, but it seems the pass rusher's dissatisfaction with the team's current situation hasn't gone away. Garrett once again made his frustration public following the Browns' fifth loss of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.As has often been the case this season, Cleveland's offense was unable to find its footing in Week 6. That game which ended 23-9, marked the 11th consecutive game the Browns failed to score more than 17 points.Garrett expressed his obvious displeasure at the way the team keeps losing after Sunday's loss.&quot;To lose the same way every time, it's frustrating as hell,&quot; Garrett said after the game.Here's how some NFL fans have reacted to the video of Garrett's comments on X.&quot;Brother, we can’t feel bad for you anymore,&quot; one fan said.&quot;That’s what you signed up for playa. Don’t nobody wanna hear this,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Loser said 'I want to win.' And signed a massive contract before the week was over. Now he’s mad the loser organization is still losing,&quot; one fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans.&quot;Sir, could you please stfu? You got paid to be on that team and you took money over wins,&quot; one fan said.&quot;You knew what that offense was gonna be when you signed that big a** contract lol. Don’t choose money over winning then complain when you're not winning,&quot; another fan said.&quot;He could have gone to a contender, but he chose to sign a 4-year deal to stay with a bad franchise,&quot; a fan said.NFL Fans no longer sympathize with Myles Garrett after his decision to re-sign with the BrownsMyles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns early in the past offseason, but that trade didn’t happen and he eventually agreed on a big four-year contract extension in March to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at the time.Seven months have passed since he signed, but some NFL fans believe Garrett may be regretting his choice to remain with the franchise, given the Browns' 1-5 start to the season and his constant expression of displeasure with the situation.Myles Garrett, 29, is obviously unhappy with the current state of affairs in Cleveland, but it's difficult to feel sorry for him at the same time as he was aware that the Browns would be rebuilding this season before accepting to renew his contract.The six-time Pro Bowler had recorded 21 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 13 quarterback pressures, eight quarterback hits, and four sacks in five games before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his performance against Pittsburgh was unimpressive; he managed just two combined tackles and no sacks.