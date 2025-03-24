“Can't wait until this guy hangs it up” - NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers stays on track to sign with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers has made waves in the NFL world. Rodgers was released by the New York Jets and is in no immediate rush to sign with another franchise.

Rodgers has shown interest in signing with the Minnesota Vikings but the Steelers are also looking at the star quarterback. After he visited the Steelers facility on Friday, many expected him to sign for Pittsburgh, but that has yet to happen. That said, the expectation is that Rodgers will come to the Steel City.

This has caused a lot of talk online, with many on Reddit frustrated at Rodgers:

"I can't wait until this guy hangs it up. The only person not tired of hearing about Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers," a fan wrote.

"I hope Nathaniel Hackett comes along for the ride just because I can’t see Tomlin tolerating that sh*t for more than 2 minutes," a fan added.

The Steelers have yet to sign a quarterback, while Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets and Russell Wilson is still a free agent.

"I really don't get why the Steelers are doing this. Rodgers probably wins you a few more games than Rudolph but at least Rudolph doesn't jerk the team around. Neither guy can get you close to a Super Bowl," a fan wrote.

"If the Steelers suck with Rodgers I think the Steelers finally part ways with Tomlin and start a true rebuild, being only above average every year is not very satisfying to their fans it seems," a fan added.

Rodgers did struggle at times with the Jets which is why some fans are confused that the Steelers want to sign him.

"If Russ is going to the Giants, then Steelers are getting Rodgers, no way they start the season with Rudolph as the starter, Rodgers just needs to be humbled so they’re gonna make him last pick on the playground," a fan wrote.

"Translation: the Steelers are the only team willing to give Aaron Rodgers the time of day," a fan added.

Rodgers went 368-for-584 for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season with the Jets.

Insider confident Aaron Rodgers will land with the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent but NBC Sports' NFL insider Mike Florio says he's likely he will land with the Steelers. Florio reports that one source told him it's the safe pick that Rodgers will be the Steelers' starting quarterback next season.

"As one source in the general vicinity of those who would be in position to know said Sunday, it’s a “safe bet” that quarterback Aaron Rodgers eventually will sign with the Steelers," Florio wrote. "Rodgers, if you haven’t heard, spent more than six hours visiting the Steelers on Friday."

The Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson currently under contract at quarterback, and the consensus is that Pittsburgh is in the market for someone who can lead them deep into the playoffs. The franchise has lost its last five postseason games, with the Steelers' most recent playoff win coming in Jan. 2017 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

