“Can’t wait” - NFL fans show excitement with only one month remaining for 2025 Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially only one month away. With elite talents available at almost every offensive and defensive position, football fans have made clear on social media that they cannot wait for the big day to come.

On Monday, NFL analyst Ari Meirov released a social media post on X highlighting how the selection process was only a month away.

"The 2025 NFL Draft is one month from tonight."

In response, NFL fans have shared their excitement on social media regarding the major event:

"I’ll be there. Can’t wait," one fan wrote.

"Gosh, I can't wait!!," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, others were excited to see which teams some of the top prospects available were drafted to.

"Hello future saint," one fan wrote alongside a photo of Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

"Howie gonna cook," one fan said in regards to Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

"CANT WAIT. MAJOR FANTASY FOOTBALL IMPLICATIONS," one fan wrote.

Who are some of the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft features many elite offensive and defensive players. At the quarterback position, both Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders are widely expected to be top three overall picks later this April.

Also on offense, the draft features a plethora of running back options, including Boise State Broncos' Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina Tar Heels' Omarion Hampton. Jeanty was the 2024 Maxwell Award winner as the most outstanding player in college football while Hampton was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC in 2024.

The receiving options include Arizona Wildcats' WR Tetairoa McMillan, Colorado Buffaloes' dual threat WR/CB Travis Hunter, and Penn State Nittany Lions' TE Tyler Warren. In 2024, McMillan was the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Hunter was the Heisman Trophy winner as the best player in college football, and Warren was the John Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in the nation.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24th, 2025 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

