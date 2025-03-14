"Can’t be to win. Purely money decision": NFL fans react as Cowboys emerge as major contenders for Cooper Kupp

NFL fans are torn on where Cooper Kupp will decide to sign as the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as contenders to land the star receiver.

Ad

The Los Angeles Rams released Kupp and he is expected to decide on his free agency soon. According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have become contenders to land him, which confused some fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can’t be to win. Purely money decision," a fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He will choose a dome or team in a warm weather area," a fan added.

If Kupp goes to the Cowboys, he would be the No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"mannn is he healthy or what? I'm a Dallas fan but he's be a better fit on the Broncos," a fan wrote.

"Dallas?? I hope he has a better offer somewhere else," a fan added.

Fans are confused that Kupp wants to go to the Cowboys given they failed to make the playoffs last season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Seems like a financial choice," a fan wrote.

"If any team would overpay for his services it would be the Cowboys," a fan added.

Kupp recorded 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Rams.

Cooper Kupp pens emotional goodbye to Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams released Cooper Kupp after they couldn't find a trade partner for him.

Ad

After he was released, Kupp took to social media to pen an emotional goodbye to Los Angeles and the Rams organization.

"Eight years of incredible memories. We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here," Kupp wrote on X. "And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA.

Ad

"But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever."

He added:

"That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you. Thank you for these shared moments. Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here. Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come."

Cooper Kupp helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI and was named Super Bowl MVP. He was the Triple Crown winner in 2021 and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.