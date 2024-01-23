Chargers fans believe Jim Harbaugh's wife holds the key to HC offer as Michigan HC flies in for second interview

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the most sought-after coaches this offseason in the NFL, as several teams have been clamoring for his services.

Having led the Wolverines to the national championship title over the Washington Huskies, many thought the next step for Jim Harbaugh would be to head back into the NFL coaching ranks.

After attending interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and the LA Chargers, the thought is that Harbaugh will have his choice between the two despite Bill Belichick looming in the background.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Well, now, fans believe they have a little nugget of information that could suggest Jim Harbaugh could be the new Chargers coach. And his wife, Kelly, is at the center of it.

ON3's Charlie Sinclair posted on X that Harbaugh is the only coach to have a second interview with LA and that he also has his wife Kelly on the plane with him.

Expand Tweet

Based on the report, one fan thought Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers was a done deal:

"HIS WIFE IS COMING ALONG WHICH MEANS IT MIGHT BE PICTURE TIME YALL."

Expand Tweet

Others gave their thoughts on Harbaugh's wife being on the flight to LA:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As we can see, fans think Harbaugh to LA is as good as done, simply because his wife is on the plane. That is just speculation, but fans seem confident that the next Chargers coach will be Harbaugh.

Is Jim Harbaugh a good fit for the Chargers?

Michigan National Championship Celebration

On face value, the answer is a definite yes. What Harbaugh was able to do at Michigan, turn that program around in a couple of years and win a national championship, was superb.

He is potentially looking at moving back into the NFL ranks with the Chargers.

Perhaps the biggest reason that Harbaugh chose the Chargers was that he would have quarterback Justin Herbert lead the offense.

Having been underwhelmed for so long, the Chargers are making the moves to put that right, as under Brandon Staley, LA couldn't get it done in the big spots. While Staley had two winning seasons out of his two and a half years, the Chargers made a change, and now it looks like Harbaugh will come in and take over.

Having taken the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl and NFC championships, Harbaugh has the pedigree and know-how to get it done with the pressure on.

Can he turn the Chargers franchise around? Fans sure hope so.