“Fire Brandon Staley”: Chargers fans call out HC after Justin Herbert fails to deliver under pressure in loss vs Packers

Justin Herbert had another unfortunate situation in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season that has become an alarming trend during his career. He once again put together an excellent performance, but the Los Angeles Chargers came away with a loss against the Green Bay Packers.

This has often been the confusing case with the Chargers over the past few years. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, as well as one of the most talented overall rosters, but it has failed to reflect in their record. Their most recent loss puts them at a disappointing 4-6 record this season and in danger of missing out on the playoffs.

Chargers fans rarely seem to blame Herbert for their struggles, but instead will usually turn their focus to attacking head coach Brandon Staley. Many of the fans have been calling for him to be fired for the past few years.

Those fans were at it again following the Chargers' most recent defeat to the Packers. Many of them took to X to voice their frustrations with the head coach.

Here's what some fans are saying:

Brandon Staley is in his third year as the head coach of the Chargers, all of them with Justin Herbert as his starting quarterback. Following their Week 11 loss this season, his overall record now stands at 23-22, including a loss in his only playoff game since taking over the position.

While Staley has never had a losing season, he surely appears to be in the hot seat. If the Chargers fail to make an appearance in the playoffs this year, they may be looking for a new head coach during the offseason. With a roster this good and a superstar quarterback like Herbert, it's hard to justify a losing record.

Justin Herbert's record without Brandon Staley

Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley

Justin Herbert has had Brandon Staley as his head coach in three of his four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers so far. Only his rookie season in 2020 featured a different head coach when Anthony Lynn was in the position.

During that one year with Lynn, Herbert posted a 6-9 record as a starter. In his first two full seasons with Staley, he went 9-8 and 10-7, respectively.