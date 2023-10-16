The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys do battle on Monday Night Football with streamer Kai Cenat and musician Offset being used in a promo for the game.

Whenever the Cowboys are on television, it usually draws in a big crowd, and being on Monday Night Football, this will be no exception. But the Chargers' social media team, who often are superb with everything they do, have again outdone themselves when hyping up this game.

In truth, this game didn't need any extra help getting hyped, but the Chargers' social media team has done it anyway. In a video that features streamer Kai Cenat and musician Offset as the duo streaming together, the Chargers social media team had put the Monday Night Football theme music over it and put in the Chargers logo as well.

Since Kai and Offset are quite popular among the younger audience, the Chargers used one of their viral videos to hype up the game. Many fans loved the video uploaded by their social team, and are looking forward to the game.

Here's how they reacted:

"BOLT UPPPPP."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the Chargers' hype video.

So the video had the desired effect, now the team just has to go out and win the game. With the Cowboys needing to bounce back after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers and Kellen Moore facing his former team, there are plenty of storylines to follow.

Chargers game a must-win for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

After last week's embarrassment, Dallas will want to get revenge, and given it is against former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, there is an extra spice to this game.

For Dallas, as both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers lost yesterday, there is a chance to close the gap on the two teams in the race for the No.1 seed in the NFC, although the Detroit Lions are positioning themselves nicely too.

Dak Prescott and the offense will likely be under the most pressure after failing to get anything going last week and after all the hype of the Texas Coast Offense, we have yet to see if really bears any fruit.

Maybe that comes against the Chargers, and in truth, it has to. Dallas can't afford to go into the bye week with consecutive losses, and Los Angeles presents a good challenge for Mike McCarthy.

Can Dallas show up on national television in L.A? Or will they lay another egg against a good opponent? We're about to find out.