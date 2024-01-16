Announce he's hired already": Chargers fans put pressure on franchise to name Jim Harbaugh HC with NFL teams waiting in line

Jim Harbaugh is at the top of many NFL teams' wish lists to become their next coach, given his track record, including the LA Chargers. He is coming off winning his first College Football Playoff national championship with the Michigan Wolverines this year and could leap back to the pros. Fans of the team feel that the Wolverines coach would fit right in.

LA announced Monday that the organization had completed an interview with Harbaugh for its head coaching position:

Chargers fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to pressure owner Dean Spanos to hire the 60-year-old coach immediately as other NFL teams are reportedly circling the Michigan coach.

"Announce he's hired already," a fan wrote.

Former Chargers players Antonio Cromartie and Shawne Merriman are even calling for the franchise to hire Harbaugh:

More fans of the team chimed in on hiring Jim Harbaugh as the next head coach:

The Los Angeles Chargers fired Brandon Staley after nearly three seasons as head coach this season. Chargers fans likely want Harbaugh as Staley's replacement because he could help franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert started 13 games this season while missing the final four with an injured right index finger.

Jim Harbaugh and his record as an NFL HC

From 2011 to 2014, Harbaugh held the position with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh was the AP Head Coach of the Year in his first season, leading the 49ers to a 13-3 record. Overall, he took the 49ers to the postseason in his first three seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance in the 2011 season.

How much cap space will the Chargers have in 2024?

Should Jim Harbaugh get hired as the next Chargers coach, he will have his work cut out for him. According to Spotrac, LA will have -$34.5 million in cap space in 2024.

Big decisions will have to be made about some key players. Linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa have cap hits of $38.5 million and $36.6 million, respectively.

Wide receivers Keenen Allen and Mike Williams possess cap hits of nearly $35 million next season. There is a strong chance that all four players will be either asked to restructure their deal or risk being cut or traded. There is plenty of time to sort out the cap situation in the upcoming offseason.