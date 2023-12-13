Chargers-Raiders weather report: What's in store for Week 15 Thursday Night Football?

In a Week 15 matchup on Thursday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium, the division rivals Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers square off for the second time this season.

The Raiders' most recent offensive performance was quite awful, as they fell 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. With a dismal 5-8 record going into Week 15, the team is even more concerning because quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be sidelined for the contest.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are coming off a 24-7 defeat to the Denver Broncos last week heading into Week 15. The Chargers' season record of 5-8 has fallen short of expectations, and coach Brandon Staley is under pressure.

Despite having an abundance of talent, the Raiders and Chargers have consistently underperformed this season. Justin Herbert has been the protagonist keeping the Chargers competitive in the postseason race.

However, the quarterback will now be out for the remainder of the campaign due to a fractured right finger.

What is the weather like at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday night?

The weather forecast for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers game in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium may be of interest to those traveling there.

The weather forecast is a partially overcast night with temperatures that will start around 58 degrees and steadily fall to 42 degrees, much to the delight of fans who are excited for the Thursday night game. There will be a slight chill in the air due to the anticipated 3 mph wind gust.

It's expected that the TNF game will take place under a partially cloudy sky, so fans should plan accordingly. The weather shouldn't have an impact on game approach as Los Angeles and Las Vegas compete for a vital win after losing their respective last game.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15?

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Week 15's Thursday Night Football game, as usual, won't be broadcast on television; instead, as Amazon Prime Video is the home of TNF games, access to the game requires a membership.

For this game, call duties will be handled by Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter). Complete information about how to watch the Week 15 Thursday Night Football game can be found below:

Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 14 at 8:15 p.m. (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: N/A

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+