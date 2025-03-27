Charles Omenihu sends strong message after re-signing with Chiefs on 1-year deal

Charles Omenihu recently posted on Instagram after re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

Omenihu announced his return to the Chiefs on Thursday, posting images of himself signing his contract on social media.

"One great year can change your life forever… NINE0," Omenihu captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Charles Omenihu also recently criticized a divisive NFL rule adjustment affecting player celebrations. The league introduced a new rule that would fine players for using the "nose wipe" gesture.

The NFL's revised rules report, Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d), clearly indicated that "unsportsmanlike conduct" now includes gestures such as the nose wipe. The fine for this celebration would be a 15-yard loss.

On Twitter, he expressed a reaction that was just 11 question marks, suggesting he implicitly doubted the logic of the new rule.

Ad

Charles Omenihu is bouncing back:

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

A 5th-round selection by the Houston Texans in 2019, Charles Omenihu spent 2½ years with them, totaling seven sacks before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He added 4.5 sacks with the 49ers in 2022.

Ad

Following a breakout 2023 season with 7 sacks in 11 games, he tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game. The injury prevented him from playing much during 2024, when he saw action only in six regular-season and three playoff games.

The defensive end returns on a one-year deal, worth as much as $7 million. Last year showed what he's capable of on limited snaps with 12 pressures, one sack, and one forced fumble.

His professional career made a sharp turn when he agreed to a two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, though his first season was marred by a January 2023 personal conduct policy suspension.

Ad

With the Chiefs losing defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, Charles Omenihu's return is that much more valuable. He'll be adding to a defensive line featuring defensive pillars Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.

The upcoming 2025 NFL Draft presents additional opportunities for the Chiefs' strategic planning. Kyle Crabbs of 'The 33rd Team' released a post-free agency mock draft on March 24.

Crabbs projected the Chiefs selecting offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State with the 31st overall pick. His analysis highlights the team's recent history of investing heavily in offensive linemen, citing previous significant contracts for Joe Thuney and Jawaan Taylor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.