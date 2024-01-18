The San Francisco 49ers, under Brock Purdy, have been a juggernaut. The team became the NFC's No. 1 seed thanks to a 12-5 record and blowing away the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Given the abundance of All-Pro weapons at his disposal, much has been made of Purdy and how good he is. Defensive end Chase Young also gave his thoughts about the player.

When asked about Purdy by a reporter, Young replied he is the "best quarterback in the league." He went on to explain what makes the second-year quarterback so good.

Fans torched the defensive end on X for his view.

Other NFL fans had mixed reactions to Young calling Purdy the best quarterback in the league. Here are the reactions:

Fans are split on whether Purdy is the best in the league. Nonetheless, what else is Young supposed to say about his quarterback?

Purdy's journey from being selected in the draft to getting where he is today is remarkable. And with the 49ers having home-field advantage for the playoffs, Purdy could lead the team to the NFC championship game.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers face the Packers in the divisional round

Brock Purdy and the 49ers had the first-round bye. They got a front-row seat to the Packers' 48-32 curb-stomping of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

As such, San Francisco will meet Green Bay at Levi's Stadium, with the winner set to qualify for the NFC championship game.

Purdy has shown his growth again this season under Kyle Shanahan. He has thrown for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions and is en route to a 12-5 record.

San Francisco has star weapons in Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk on offense. And it has Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and a host of others on defense. It will be a challenge for Jordan Love and the Packers.

Some fans don't resonate with Young's views on Purdy. The second-year starter could change that by hoisting that Lombardi trophy this season.

But first, he must get past the Packers.