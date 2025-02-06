"Chiefs devil magic kicking in already" - NFL fans react as Eagles DT Jalen Carter falls sick ahead of Super Bowl 59 

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs' stars have been busy performing their media duties over the past three days to build up the hype for Super Bowl 59.

On Wednesday, Eagles' standout defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who made the game-winning play in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams, was scheduled to speak with the media.

However, he skipped it, prompting concerns about his health. NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on X that he missed it due to a mystery illness, writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Eagles standout DL Jalen Carter missed his media availability today because of an illness, I’m told. We’ll learn later about whether he participated in practice and if so, how much."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Eagles fans on social media immediately expressed concern about his status for the Super Bowl, as losing him would be a massive blow to Philadelphia's chances of containing the Chiefs' offense.

"Oh no. Hopefully he plays on Sunday. That would be a huge bummer if he misses the big game."

Expand Tweet

"Don't like this not one bit," one fan said.

"Well this ain't good," another concerned fan said.

Some fans jokingly claimed that the Chiefs had something to do with Carter's suddenly falling ill:

"Chiefs devil magic kicking in already" - Quipped @FeelLikeMafe

Expand Tweet

"Kansas City starting they satanic rituals already before the game even start. I'm out!" - Wrote @EpsilonPhilly

"Y’all are exaggerating now with the black magic s**t, Patrick Mahomes." - Remarked @Flo_chiefs

Jalen Carter injury update: Will Eagles DL play in Super Bowl vs. Chiefs?

While Jalen Carter skipped his media duties, he attended the Eagles' practice on Wednesday, albeit as a limited participant.

Philadelphia's training staff will closely monitor his health over the next three days to ensure he recovers in time for Sunday's big game against the Chiefs. It's highly unlikely that an illness will prevent him from playing in the Super Bowl.

The sophomore star has been instrumental this season. Not only was he a menace as a pass rusher and finished the regular season with 4.5 sacks before recording two more in the plays, but he has also defended nine passes and forced three fumbles.

Carter is one of the centerpieces of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's gameplan and the Eagles will be working tirelessly to ensure he's fully healthy for Sunday's battle against Kansas City at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.