Chiefs fan recounts how Jackson Mahomes helped a lost kid during shooting at Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade

The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade provided an opportunity for Jackson Mahomes to do something good. The unfathomable tragedy that occurred while the team was celebrating had many scared for their lives, and Mahomes was nearby. According to a fan, he helped a lost kid and made sure he felt as safe as he could.

Expand Tweet

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, described the incident:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don’t care what anyone says but I have found a new found respect for Jackson Mahomes, Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at union station by the trains and he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down."

Expand Tweet

Mahomes reportedly got stuck hiding with a few people in Union Station while the shots were being fired. The NFL star's brother reportedly stepped up and soothed the child, while also helping find the parents and keeping everyone hidden and safe during the shooting.

Patrick Mahomes' brother is a controversial figure, but at least one person has gained a bit of respect for him in the wake of this tragedy.

Latest on Chiefs parade shooting: Have Kansas City Police arrested any suspects?

The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' parade left one person dead and over 20 injured. Many of them were children. According to one Twitter user, a hospital was treating nine children.

Expand Tweet

Currently, the Kansas City police has three people detained in relation to the crime and are investigating. They don't have a clear suspect, but they have three possible people in custody to see what they can find out.

Expand Tweet

They also recovered some firearms from the scene of the crime. According to witnesses, about 15 to 20 gun shots were heard fired while children from local schools, which had been canceled for the celebration, were on stage celebrating the victory.

The Chiefs' shooting incident has three suspects in custody right now

One Chiefs fan reportedly tackled someone he saw with a gun, knocking it loose from their grasp and potentially saving countless lives in the process. As of now, this is a developing story.