Patrick Mahomes started Super Bowl 58 slowly as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line failed to slow down the pressure from the San Francisco 49ers’ pass rush. Worst yet, he threw an interception to safety Ji’Ayir Brown early in the second half.

As captured on video, that turnover prompted 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to say to Brown and cornerback Isaiah Oliver about Mahomes:

“He’s just a regular f**cking quarterback, bro. Ain’t none different…He regular, bro, and we’re gonna make his a** look regular.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player doesn’t perform like a regular signal-caller, especially during big games like the Super Bowl. He made the 49ers defenders pay by getting the victory in overtime, courtesy of a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr.

A Chiefs fan tweeted while quoting the video above:

“The Niners might be the biggest bunch of losers I can remember”

Expand Tweet

Another fan defended Gipson by stating:

“What’s he supposed to say? Oh man, I am terrified right now. This guy Patrick Mahomes is too much to deal with, lol. They’re at war.”

Expand Tweet

Below are more reactions to the video uploaded by Clay Wendler, also known as Red Tribe Cinema, about Gipson referring to Mahomes as a regular foe.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Gipson playing in the NFL for over a decade, he knows Patrick Mahomes helped overhaul early deficits to win his first two Super Bowls. One of those instances occurred in Super Bowl 54, wherein the Chiefs scored 21 points in six minutes to win the game by 11 points.

Unfortunately for Niners fans, déjà vu struck their beloved squad after a 10-0 lead. Since then, the Chiefs outscored their opponents 25-12 to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Patrick Mahomes is building an extraordinary NFL career

The tenth overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft clinched his third Super Bowl victory in six seasons as the Chiefs’ full-fledged starting quarterback. Meanwhile, Super Bowl 58 is his 15th postseason victory, the third-most in league history.

Patrick Mahomes joined Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win at least three Super Bowl Most Valuable Player trophies. He is also tied with Troy Aikman and Earl Morrall for the third-most Super Bowl victories among quarterbacks.

The scary truth for the rest of the NFL is that he will only be 29 next season. He won’t go anywhere because he has eight years left in his ten-year, $450 million deal. With him behind center, the Chiefs are in good hands.