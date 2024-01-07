Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce won't play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

With a playoff spot under its belt and seed already secured, Kansas can't improve or worsen its position. So it makes sense that several stars, including Travis Kelce, aren't playing.

Given the chance of injury in a meaningless game, Andy Reid has gone conservative and has rested his future Hall of Fame tight end. And in doing so, he has snapped an impressive streak for Kelce in the process.

Fans react to Travis Kelce not playing vs Chargers

Kelce is regarded as one of the best tight ends ever. But this year, he has been a down one by his standards as he has not surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, and he definitely won't now.

This snaps a seven-year streak where Kelce has surpassed the mark. One fan wrote on X:

"RIP the streak."

With Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift also being in the headlines, another fan asked him to keep her at home.

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Kelce not playing vs. the Chargers.

So fans are divided on the Chiefs' decision to rest Kelce when he was close to 1,000 yards. However, the negatives surely outweigh the positives as, if Kelce got injured, it would ruin Kansas City's playoff hopes.

Travis Kelce's up-and-down season

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

When fans think of Travis Kelce, they think of excellence in every facet of the game. But this season, things haven't gone his way.

With the Chiefs struggling at passing due to inconsistent production from their receivers, much of the pressure was on Kelce. With no other receivers scaring opposing defenses, they can pull their coverage to double the future Hall of Famer.

As a result, Kelce has seen his lowest target total (122) since 2017 and his lowest yards total since 2015. He also only has five receiving touchdowns, his lowest total since 2019.

The Chiefs have a 10-6 record and will again be making a trip to the playoffs. Fans hope Kelce can find his form when it counts so that games like the meaningless Week 18 clash against the Chargers don't repeat.