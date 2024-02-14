Chiefs fans shares scary experience of Super Bowl parade shooting, claims Andy Reid hugged to comfort him

It appears that no one is safe anymore...including at a Super Bowl parade as the Kansas City Chiefs were busy celebrating their win when gunshots were reportedly heard near Union Station.

Thousands of fans came to celebrate with their team after a long NFL season culminated in another Super Bowl triumph, but that happy feeling was taken away as multiple people, including children, were reportedly injured in the shooting.

One fan gave their recount of what happened when speaking to local media in the immediate aftermath of what was a scary situation for everyone involved and claimed that head coach Andy Reid comforted him.

The fan said via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star:

"Like the security guy was like get over the damn fence right now there's a shooter. We hop over I hit my face on accident. But then so I had an in there I had no idea where he was. It was like second shots in Union Station and she's like, Get out of there right now. So we have no idea but it's just you heard shots inside Union Station too. That's why I'm pretty sure I'm pretty sure I heard shots in Union Station they might have been a little bit outside I'm not sure though."

Chiefs Super Bowl parade cut short

This wasn't the way it was supposed to go. Fans were happy cheering and celebrating with Chiefs players before the inexplicable shooting happened.

The Kansas City police confirmed that 8-10 people were injured, with most of them being children, and were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital per Ari Meirov.

It is again another sad day as gun violence has ruined what many thought would be a safe place as the Chiefs were enjoying their Super Bowl win, but children have been caught up in the crossfire, and now it surely puts doubt over Super Bowl parades continuing in the future.