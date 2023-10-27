Taylor Swift was not in the house on Thursday night but it looked like she was on Josh Allen's mind. As they took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills were looking to put some zest back into their season. Having lost the last game to the New England Patriots, they had fallen to a 4-3 record and had failed to capitalize on the Miami Dolphins losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and return atop the AFC East.

To that effect, there were clearly some new plays and audibles that Josh Allen chose to employ to get them over the hump today. One of them suspiciously sounded like Taylor Swift. Now, to be fair, it could have been J.R. Smith as it was not very clear, but given the state of NFL fans today, one could be forgiven that he was referring to the singer.

It was more than enough for Chiefs fans to troll the Bills quarterback:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans pile on Josh Allen after Taylor Swift reference

Chiefs fans have taken Taylor Swift to heart ever since she has been present to support their tight end Travis Kelce. And hearing an AFC rival quarterback use what sounded like her name on the field clearly riled them up. They upped their ante against Josh Allen and made their feelings known on social media. They even made reference to his failure to win the Super Bowl or the AFC Championship in doing so.

Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift's team has a much more serene journey than Josh Allen's

Whether the call was J.R. Smith or Taylor Swift, Josh Allen has a lot to do this season to get to the top seed in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs are coasting along after losing their opening game against the Detroit Lions. They have won six straight and now sit at 6-1 in the conference. They are yet to lose this season when Patrick Mahomes had Travis Kelce to throw to.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills have dropped a couple of clangers. Their opening-day loss to the New York Jets was followed by a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars away in London. While that could be chalked down to jet lag, the loss against a previously 1-5 New England Patriots was not encouraging.

The Bills are already a couple of games behind the Chiefs in the AFC and if they want home-field advantage in the playoffs, they will need to get much smarter at winning games and hope the current table-toppers drop a few along the way.