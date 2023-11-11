Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore scored the first touchdown of his NFL career in last season's Super Bowl. However, things haven't gone well for him since then.

Moore has had a tough start to the season and has had some crucial drops on 3rd and 4th downs. This has left many Chiefs fans frustrated and they recently found out that the receiver recently liked a gambling-related reel on Instagram.

After finding out, the fans tagged the NFL on a post and asked the league officials to suspend Skyy Moore for violating gambling violations. The whole exchange was a pretty fun one as the fans' reactions showed how upset they are with the 54th overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's how Chiefs fans reacted:

Skyy Moore needs to turn around his season quickly

The Chiefs are 7-2 but their offense hasn't played well. It is largely because none of their wide receivers has made big plays and only Travis Kelce has been a reliable option for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game.

Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn't add any other player other than Mecole Hardman via trade, Skyy Moore needs to step up and help the reigning NFL MVP.

In the first nine games of the season, Moore has been targetted 30 times but he has only 16 receptions to show for it. Going into the bye week, the wide receiver has just 201 receiving yards and scoring one touchdown.

The bye week has come at the right time for the Chiefs players as they'll get time to regather themselves and get ready for a tough stretch of games. Not only Moore, but other receivers like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, and Mecole Hardman also need to be better if they want to win another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs' next game is against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, and it will be interesting to see how their offense plays in that game.