Andy Reid is usually not one to discuss his players' personal lives, but in the case of Travis Kelce, he pretty much has had to do that recently.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end has been romantically linked with pop star Taylor Swift ever since she was seen among the crowd at Arrowhead during the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, and his head coach has since also addressed the relationship.

Speaking to KSHB 41's Tod Palmer on Monday, Reid gave more insight:

"I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes. That’s a good thing.”

Andy Reid speaks up on reduction in Kadarius Toney's minutes

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at work after their bye week, preparing for a very highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles exactly a week from now.

There is one player whom Andy Reid will not be able to lean on as much as he would like to in that game, but it is neither Patrick Mahomes nor Travis Kelce.

Rather, it is Kadarius Toney. The wide receiver sustained a knee injury during summer camp, and lately he has been gradually de-emphasized in favor of returnee Mecole Hardman.

However, Reid says it is no major worry at all, just a way to preserve Toney's health and form ahead of the team's crucial final stretch:

"We'll just keep coming with him. I just want to remind everybody that he did have the knee surgery, so we're taking it easy with him up to this point. Just making sure he can make it through the year in good health.

"He played seven plays last week. We can play him more than that and still be okay. And then we just keep an eye on his leg and make sure that we're repping that out the right way and let him keep progressing as we go here throughout the year. That's the important part."

In other Chiefs news, Mahomes is the ManningCast's first guest for its coverage of the Buffalo Bills-Denver Broncos game. World-renowned skier Lindsey Vonn and Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt will also appear afterward.

