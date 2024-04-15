Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides insight into 2024 NFL Draft plans as franchise deals with Rashee Rice mess

The Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl ring in each of the past two seasons as they appear to be building a dynasty. They have consistently been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL ever since head coach Andy Reid made the switch to Patrick Mahomes.

Continuing sustained success can be supported by having successful showings in the NFL Draft each year. They appeared to have hit a home run with wide receiver Rashee Rice last year, but the rookie's availability could be in question after some serious legal troubles during the offseason. Reid may need to start making alternate plans in 2024, so he could look to the draft to do so.

According to Chiefs reporter Charles Goodman:

"Andy Reid says the team is looking at WR/OT positions as an option in round one, but adds it's a long wait until pick 32."

One of the few downsides to winning a Super Bowl ring is that it comes with the last pick in each round of the next NFL Draft. Andy Reid is well aware of this and seems committed to remaining flexible with his draft strategy. If a top wide receiver is available in the first round, he may be inclined to select one, but it could depend upon how the other 31 picks play out in front of them.

According to Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator, the Kansas City Chiefs will pass on additional weapons in the first round in favor of more protection for Patrick Mahomes. This simulation predicted that KC will select offensive tackle Jordan Morgan of the Arizona Wildcats with its first-round pick.

The simulator apparently sees offensive tackle as a top priority in Kansas City this year as it followed up the Morgan pick with two more players in the position later on in the 2024 NFL Draft. Three of seven picks were used on blockers, but interestingly, the Chiefs passed on wide receivers completely.

Javon Bullard is also an interesting pick for the them in this mock draft as cornerback could be another area that they need to address. L'Jarius Sneed was one of the best defensive backs in the league last season, but he departed for the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 NFL free agency period. The simulator apparently thinks that the Chiefs will look to replace him during the draft.

