Travis Kelce’s successes have made him a target of envy. In addition to two Super Bowl titles, he is a seven-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl tight end. He also has a highly successful sports podcast with his brother, offensive lineman Jason Kelce.

Kelce also admitted dating 13-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift on a November 2023 Wall Street Journal feature story. With him living the life, he has become public enemy number one, especially to San Francisco 49ers fans.

Niners fans passionately booed him during his time on the microphone during Super Bowl 58 opening night. Playing with the crowd, he acknowledged the dissent before saying:

“Y’all fire me up, make me want to play right now, baby. I love the boos more than I love the cheers, baby. Keep ‘em coming, Niners gang. Keep ‘em coming.”

This statement has a Chiefs fan commenting:

“They don’t want that smoke!”

Another football follower chimed in:

“they’re gonna get what they ask for”

Here are other reactions to Travis Kelce getting booed by Niners fans during Super Bowl opening night.

As the last comment above revisited, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. They overhauled a ten-point deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

However, several things have changed since then. The 49ers now have Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Brock Purdy. Conversely, the Chiefs have one of the best defensive units, helping Mahomes and Kelce.

Travis Kelce is having a fantastic postseason

While sportsbooks slightly favor the 49ers to win the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have won two of these games during the Mahomes era. Likewise, it’s hard to deny that Travis Kelce is back to his dominant form during the playoffs.

Despite playing under freezing conditions, he had seven catches for 71 yards against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round. A week later, he had five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns on the road versus the Buffalo Bills.

Finally, Kelce helped the Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens with 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. That game allowed him to surpass Jerry Rice for most career postseason catches. It’s also his first 100-yard game since Week 7, when he had 179 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Therefore, Kelce will be a marked man to the 49ers defense come Super Bowl 58. But he will never forget the reception from the opposing team’s fans on opening night once he stepped onto the Allegiant Stadium turf. He’s also committed to the team’s cause that he didn’t join Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards last Sunday.