Chiefs players upset with Clark Hunt, ownership group over false promises on upgrading locker room: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the defending two-time world champions, but things are not all as rosy as they seem down there. According to a new report, their team ranks 31st out of 32 total teams for their facilities, a dubious mark. Owner Clark Hunt was rated dead last out of all owners, which is saying something when owners like David Tepper exist.

Per the report, much of the issue stems from the team pleading for new facilities and stadium renovations. The ownership reportedly promised the team that they'd upgrade the locker room and other things but have not.

The report says that team members do not feel like the staff is willing to get them the right treatment for recovery after games. They also believe that they aren't allowed to get preventative treatment, something that most other NFL teams have easy access to.

Chiefs players call out Clark Hunt in NFLPA poll

Kansas City Chiefs players who did respond to this NFLPA poll felt like Clark Hunt was the least willing owner to give them upgrades and improve their situation, which is a shock given their tremendous and lengthy success.

The roster largely feels like the locker room is highly overdue for a renovation. They got chairs for their lockers, but that didn't change the fact that the locker room as a whole is, in their estimation, in need of some overhaul.

Following the 2022 season, they were reportedly promised changes that have not transpired. Thus, the frustration with the locker room and the ownership for their inability to make anything happen ensued.

This was supposed to happen over the offseason. So, after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022-2023 for the Super Bowl, they were shocked to come back later to the same locker room.

Even after beating the San Francisco 49ers to win their second consecutive championship, it remains to be seen whether or not this offseason will see the changes they were promised. Ultimately, the players do not feel like that's going to happen, and they're getting tired of that.