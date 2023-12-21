We are at the time of the NFL season where Pro Bowl voting is happening and the Kansas City Chiefs have listed receiver Kadarius Toney for fans to vote for. Now, considering the type of season the former New York Giants WR is having from a statistical standpoint of 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown, that doesn't scream Pro Bowl.

But still, the Chiefs have included Toney, along with Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling as other candidates to vote for.

With Pro Bowl voting underway, teams put on social media players for fans to vote for and they can do so by retweeting on X. But with the Chiefs' post having Toney and others, one Chiefs fan took issue with the list, aside from Kelce and Rice.

"Kelce and Rice? Sure. The rest of them have flat out sucked this year. Why in the hell would anybody vote for MVS or Toney? As a Chiefs fan I would be embarrassed if any of them besides Kelce and Rice got voted in."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the list the Chiefs put out on social media:

So most fans are in agreement with Kelce and Rice. As for the others? Not so much.

Kadarius Toney's up-and-down 2023 season

Kadarius Toney - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

After his exploits in last year's Super Bowl, some thought that Kadarius Toney had turned a corner. While he has had his good moments for the Chiefs this season, he has also had his bad ones too.

With the Chiefs receivers leading the NFL in drops (37), Toney has been responsible for five. That might not sound like much, but for Toney, it's more about when he has dropped them.

Also, he had a Patrick Mahomes pass bounce off his hands last week, which was intercepted, and Mahomes looked irate on the sidelines. Whether or not it was aimed at Toney is unknown, but it was there to see.

The Chiefs have struggled at times offensively this season and games have been littered with bad drops, not just from Kadarius Toney, but Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice too (top two receivers this season).

So while Toney has shown some good moments, most fixate on the big drops he has had this season, which have caused quite the reaction on social media.