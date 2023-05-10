Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has emerged as an 'international star', claims owner Clark Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already one of the best players to ever do it, despite only being in the league for six years. Similarly, his owner, Clark Hunt, thinks highly of him.

Mahomes has been a beacon of superb production since entering the league in 2017 and has already won everything there is to in the sport. Such is his style of play, Mahomes has fans from all over the world, not just in the United States.

It is that level of fandom that owner Hunt believes will only grow as the Chiefs will play the Cincinatti Bengals in Germany this season as part of the international games.

Hunt said on Good Morning Football:

“I think it's gonna be incredible because he's really become an international star and that doesn't frequently happen with NFL players. We've seen it in other sports. You know, for our family being involved with the Chicago Bulls of the NBA, we saw it with Michael Jordan and Patrick really has, you know, become a global star and so it'll be very interesting to see the reception that he gets when we go to Germany.”

Hunt is right as Mahomes is now clearly a global brand and shows no signs of slowing down as success has followed him everywhere he has played.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes one of the best

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

We aren't sure if there has been a player in the NFL that has had a start to their career like Patrick Mahomes. In just six seasons, the Chiefs quarterback has won two Super Bowls, is a 5x Pro Bowler, a 2x All-Pro, a 2x Super Bowl MVP winner and a 2x NFL MVP winner.

That is quite the list.

Another interesting and incredible stat is that since Patrick Mahomes has been the Chiefs' full-time starter, he has taken his team to either the AFC Conference Championship or the Super Bowl every season.

That is simply stunning.

Hunt is right as Patrick Mahomes' trajectory is soaring with each game he plays and now that the fans in Germany will get to see him up close, we imagine that his profile across the globe will only increase.

