  Chiefs special teams get more controversial as NFL analyst claims Matt Araiza "poised to win" starting punter role

Chiefs special teams get more controversial as NFL analyst claims Matt Araiza “poised to win” starting punter role

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 15, 2024 17:46 GMT
NFL Combine
Chiefs special teams get more controversial as NFL analyst claims Matt Araiza “poised to win” starting punter role

Matt Araiza started his NFL career as a tentative member of the Buffalo Bills. However, following a pre-NFL controversy that resulted in his early exit from the league, the punter found his way to the Kansas City Chiefs. Initially inserted to compete with Ryan Rehkow, it appears the punter has won the competition.

That is, at least according to one NFL analyst. Per analyst Michael David Smith's Saturday morning article on Pro Football Talk, Rehkow's exit has resulted in good news for Araiza.

"Matt Araiza ... appears poised to win the Chiefs’ punting job for the 2024 season," he wrote. "The Chiefs cut punter Ryan Rehkow, which leaves Araiza as the only punter on their roster."
He refused to rule out the chance that another punter could join the squad. However, he claimed the Kansas City Chiefs' punter by default is set to boot punts away in the regular season.

As such, between Araiza and kicker Harrison Butker, the Chiefs have the most controversial special teams unit in the league.

What was Matt Araiza accused of?

Matt Araiza at Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills
Matt Araiza at Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

Matt Araiza, also known by some as "Punt God," was accused in connection with an alleged gang rape during his time at San Diego State. The punter got an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills and impressed fans with his leg power. However, soon after the accusation, the Bills cut ties.

A year later, the Chiefs picked him up and at the time of writing, the punter stands alone on the depth chart.

How did Harrison Butker stir up controversy?

Harrison Butker (Center) at Kansas City Chiefs White House Visit
Harrison Butker (Center) at Kansas City Chiefs White House Visit

While Araiza's alleged involvement took place before joining the NFL, Butker stirred up controversy with comments made at a college commencement ceremony.

The kicker's comments were interpreted by some to be sexist. In addition, many others claimed they were severely outdated. Here's what was said, per National Catholic Register's transcription of the speech:

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he said.

As such, between Araiza's college history and Butker's speech at a college, the Chiefs have two tentpoles for controversy in the NFL. Unless there is an interception or a fumble, one of the two will put the period on the end of each of Patrick Mahomes' possessions.

Unless something changes, Araiza is expected to make his preseason debut on August 10 for the team's showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he doesn't lose his starting position by Week 1 of the regular season, his first boot will come in a battle against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

