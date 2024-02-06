Chiefs star Travis Kelce walks fans through 'wild' experience of dating Taylor Swift

One can only imagine what it's like to date Taylor Swift, one of the most famous people in the world right now, but Travis Kelce doesn't have to imagine it. An incredibly famous athlete in his own right, even he is having a pretty "wild" experience in this relationship.

It has undoubtedly been a change for Kelce, who was aguably the more famous person in all of his past relationships. A young fan got the chance to ask Kelce what it's like dating the pop star.

Kelce said:

“Man, I'll tell you what, it’s a wild experience but I'm enjoying and loving every bit of it."

Kelce was smiling through the answer; his happiness to be asked about something related to Swift was palpable. A lot of the questions that reporters and fans asked him were about his relationship.

Travis Kelce hypes up Taylor Swift's new album

Travis Kelce traveled to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on Sunday, so he couldn't watch the Grammy's live. Taylor Swift took home a few awards, including a surprise Album of the Year win for "Midnights." It was her fourth win in the category.

Taylor Swift surprisingly announced a new album

The biggest news of the night was that she announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The world went into shock, and Kelce was asked about it.

He said that he'd got a sneak peek and was thrilled with the music, via Billboard:

“I have heard some of it yes and it’s unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

He added:

“She’s unbelievable, she’s re-writing the history books herself. I told her, ‘I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too.’”

Kelce will attempt to match his girlfriend's recent success with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in the Super Bowl. Swift's new album comes out after the season ends in April.