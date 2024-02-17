Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting: Third suspect arrested only 'trying to help' by pocketing gun, friend claims

Disaster struck at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers. A chaotic shooting broke out in Union Station toward the end of the parade route, leaving at least 22 victims injured and one dead.

In the aftermath of the shooting, two teenagers were arrested for their connection to what went down in Kansas City. As they are juveniles, little information was released about them. Shortly after, a third person, Jose Castillo, was also arrested after reportedly being spotted picking up a Glock 22. Reportedly, a witness claimed that the gin was dropped by one of the shooters.

According to the New York Post, Castillo picked up the gun off of the ground on his way back from using the restroom shortly after the shooting went down. He was spotted by police holding the weapon and was quickly ordered to get to the ground. Although he reportedly tossed the gun aside upon the orders, he was still arrested and is potentially being charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Castillo reportedly has a felony record. However, his friends in attendance with him claim he had nothing to do with the shooting at the Chiefs parade. According to Fox 4 Kansas City, he noticed the gun on the ground and picked it up to assist the police.

“I don’t think we were anywhere near the altercation, he was just simply trying to walk out as everyone else. He stumbled upon that and picked it up ... He was just trying to help,” the friend said to Fox.

Whether or not he was involved in planning the Super Bowl parade shooting is unknown. Still, Castillo was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and brought to jail with a $25,000 bail. He was reportedly tested for gunshot residue on his hands, but the results are currently being kept confidential.

Were any Chiefs injured during the Super Bowl parade shooting?

Kansas City Chiefs Parade

The massacre in Kansas City resulted in at least 22 victims being injured during the Chiefs parade shooting. This includes fans and workers at the event. But there are no reported injuries to any Chiefs players or personnel.

One life has been reported to be lost in the massacre after Lisa Lopez-Galvan was found dead. The local radio host was there to cover the parade for her station. Unfortunately, she was tragically killed by a gunshot wound in the mass shooting.