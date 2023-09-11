Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones officially ended his holdout. Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a revised one-year deal. He will still be set to be an unrestricted free agent next off-season.

Jones missed all of the off-season including training camp, and preseason, and missed the team's Week 1 game vs. the Detroit Lions.

He is expected to return back to the team and will be active for Sunday's Week 2 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL fans react to Chris Jones' new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

NFL fans trolled the Chiefs after only being able to retain Chris Jones for this season.

Chris Jones contract details

Chris Jones during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

At the moment, Chris Jones' one-year revised contract for this season is unknown. Jones signed a four-year $80 million deal in 2020 and was set to earn $19.5 million this season.

With the revised contract, he is set to make north of $20 million, with pending details about the amount.

Following the announcement that the team agreed with Chris Jones on a revised deal, general manager Brett Veach spoke about getting the deal done and what Jones means to the team as a leader.

Veach said:

"Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he's really developed into a leader on our team. He's been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform."

"I'd like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf."

Jones will make his season debut this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs will look to avoid starting the season 0-2 as they lost to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

