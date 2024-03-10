Chris Jones is about to be the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, a season removed from holding out for a big contract.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Kansas City Chiefs had agreed to terms with the star defender on a monstrous five-year extension that is set to become the most lucrative ever at his position at $32 million annually. The new contract also has $95 million in guarantees.

Fans could not help but be awestruck at the re-signing, noting that it may have just bolstered the Chiefs' bid for the NFL's first ever hat trick since the Green Bay Packers from 1965 to 1967:

How will Chris Jones, Drue Tranquill extensions affect Chiefs' defense in 2024?

As it turns out, Jones was not the only Chiefs defender to secure an extension this week. On Thursday, it was announced that linebacker Drue Tranquill had also re-signed with the defending Super Bowl champions for three years and $19 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

The moves are certain to secure the futures of a front seven that also includes defensive ends Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis and linebacker Nic Bolton. Together, they were part of a defensive unit that more than made up for the Chiefs' offensive struggles.

However, these massive moves will not come without a cost - and that may occur in the secondary. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, whose end-zone forced fumble on Zay Flowers became a crucial moment in the defeat of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, will be a free agent.

While he recently received a $19.8-million non-exclusive franchise tag, FanSided's Matt Conner thinks that for all the upside that Sneed has shown, general manager Brett Veach will ultimately have to lose him for the sake of the salary cap. Conner said:

"Can the Chiefs afford to pony up another big defensive contract in the same offseason as Jones? That's the big question and we think the answer is no—at least in saying that the Chiefs know it's not good business to pay someone at the height of their value.

"This means a trade works out best for the Chiefs to at least get something back for Sneed."

Potential trade destinations Conner mentioned include the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals.