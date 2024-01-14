Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys got off to a horrendous start in their Super Wildcard Weekend game against the Green Bay Packers at the AT&T Stadium. The visitors milked almost eight minutes off the clock on the game's opening drive before running back Aaron Jones punched the ball into the endzone.

Dak Prescott and the offense could not muster a response. The Cowboys quarterback finished the first quarter with no passing yards. This was the first time in his career that he failed to register a single passing yard in the opening quarter of a game.

To make matters worse, he also threw an interception that proved costly, as Love and the Packers offense took advantage of the short field, and Jones scored his second touchdown of the night to extend the visitors' lead to 14-0.

The only silver lining for the Cowboys was Parsons drawing a penalty flag for holding. The linebacker has complained incessantly for weeks and finally managed to draw a penalty flag.

Parsons last drew a holding penalty three months ago in Week 6 against the Chargers. Fans on social media weren't too impressed with the Cowboys linebacker's feat with his team in a hole. Here are some of the comments:

Kansas City Chiefs standout defensive tackle Chris Jones also chimed in on Parsons drawing a penalty flag. He said:

"I'm going to start tweeting like Micah parson to finally get holding calls."

Skip Bayless roasts Micah Parsons after Cowboys' brutal loss

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons drawing a holding penalty was a silver lining for the Dallas Cowboys, who lost 48-32 against the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers shredded the Cowboys' defense and hung 48 points on the vaunted defense with over ten minutes left in the contest.

The Packers pulled out their starters but had to put them back in the game after the Cowboys' offense scored two touchdowns in quick succession and also converted on a couple of two-point attempts to cut the deficit to 16.

However, the comeback was a bridge too far and the Packers took care of business and eliminated the Cowboys. Post-game, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless took a shot at Parsons on social media, writing:

"Can't wait for Micah Parsons' podcast tomorrow. That's what he does best"

The Packers will head to California next week to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, while Parsons and the Cowboys will ponder their futures after the brutal loss to Green Bay at home.