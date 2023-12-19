Chris Olave injury update: Latest on Saints WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave is having a great season. The Ohio State Buckeyes alum is a few yards away from crossing the 1,000 receiving yards mark and is the number one pass catcher on a potential playoff team.

However, Olave is questionable ahead of his team's Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. In this article, we update you on Olave's fitness, what happened to him and when to expect him back on the gridiron. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Chris Olave injury update

According to the New Orleans Saints website, Chris Olave did not participate in Monday's training session. Olave hasn't played since Week 14, and his being listed as DNP isn't a good sign.

The pacey wideout has two more chances to prove his fitness, as the New Orleans Saints play on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. Saints' franchise quarterback Derek Carr will hope that Olave recovers quickly, as both players have built fabulous chemistry in the last few weeks.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Chris Olave?

Olave suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers. He posted a stat line of just five receptions, 28 yards and one touchdown in the victory. His receiving yards were significantly less than in previous weeks.

As a result, Olave missed that week's training sessions and was ruled out of his team's Week 15 win over the New York Giants. If Olave isn't available for the Rams game, Rashid Shaheed, Keith Kirkwood, A.T. Perry or Lynn Bowden Jr. would be tasked with filling the void.

Michael Thomas remains out with a knee injury, hence the Saints pass-catching department lacks high-end talent.

Expand Tweet

When will Chris Olave return?

The chances of Olave returning for Week 16 are lower by the day. That's because Olave last trained a few weeks ago and must be a limited participant before stepping on the gridiron. He still has the chance to prove his fitness for the game against the Rams, but don't be surprised if he logs in more DNPs.

Olave will likely be available for Week 17, as that will give him adequate time to rest his injured ankle. Moreover, if the Saints make the postseason, it will be better to have a fully fit Olave rather than a cobbled version.

D'Andre Swift or Zach Charbonnet? Check out our experts' projections for the right call in Week 15