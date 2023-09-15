Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for fantasy football Week 2 

Christian Watson missed the Green Bay Packers season-opening win over the Chicago Bears due to an injury.

Watson was expected to be the Packers' top receiver for Jordan Love this season. Last year, in his rookie season, Watson played in 14 games and started 11. The receiver out of North Dakota State caught 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns.

Yet, before Week 1, a hamstring injury caused Watson to be inactive for the Packers road win against the Bears.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian Watson dealing with an injury

Christian Watson Injury Update

Christian Watson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring issue.

However, Watson was seen on the field by reporters rehabbing the hamstring on the sidelines, which wasn't the case last week.

Hamstring injuries are also nothing new for Watson who missed three games last year due to it, and he knows this is an injury he can't rush.

"No one in here is Superman, so you’ve got to let the body run its course," said Watson.

As of right now, Watson hasn't been ruled out of the Green Bay Packers Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons but missing two straight practices is not a good sign.

What happened to Christian Watson?

Christian Watson's hamstring injury seemingly came out of nowhere and was a surprise when he landed on the injury report.

According to the second-year wide receiver, he suffered a hamstring injury during the Thursday practice before the three-day Labor Day break.

“I caught a ball, landed, went to come out of it and just felt it go a little bit, It is what it is," added Watson. "I’m feeling good with where I’m at right now so I’m just going to keep on grinding and try to get back as soon as I can.”

Christian Watson says the injury is not identical to the one he had last year, but there are similarities.

When will Christian Watson return?

As of right now, Christian Watson has still not been ruled out for the Packers Week 2 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Yet, with Watson not practising this week, it's likely he will be inactive once again this week. The hope for the Packers is Watson could be back for their home opener in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

But, given the fact that Watson missed three games last year with a hamstring issue, perhaps that is the timeline once again.