Ciara Wilson, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, recently spoke out on the Israel and Palestine conflict. Although she prayed for those affected by the unfortunate attacks, fans did not like that the Grammy winner took sides.

The ongoing conflict is driven by deep-rooted historical and political factors, making it challenging to find a quick resolution.

"Seeing what's happening in Israel is truly heart breaking," Wilson wrote on X (Twitter.)

Ciara Wilson revealed the emotional trigger behind leaving former fiancee Future

Ciara Wilson, the wife of NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, candidly opened up about a turning point in her life that led to the end of her relationship with rapper Future. She emphasized that her decision to part ways stemmed from a deep desire to prioritize parenthood and provide the best environment for her child.

"It's almost like your tastebuds change," Wilson said. "You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I'm looking for a change but what does that mean?

"When you have a child, it's very important to me, it's no time to play around. I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?"

Now, in her flourishing marriage with Russell Wilson, Ciara has seemingly found happiness and fulfillment. They have two children.