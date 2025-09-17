CJ Gardner-Johnson fires back at Baker Mayfield after Bucs QB’s post about their scuffle

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 clash against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, quarterback Baker Mayfield shared heated words with Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson.Baker Mayfield seemingly hurt himself after going for a scramble in the fourth quarter with the Buccaneers leading 14-10. However, when Texans defender CJ Gardner-Johnson seemingly chirped something at Mayfield, he immediately got up and exchanged heated words with Johnson.While the Buccaneers registered a narrow 20-19 win, Mayfield took a shot at the Texans safety in an Instagram post on Tuesday. His post featured pictures of his exchange with Johnson and was captioned:&quot;Built different. 10 toes down.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMayfield's post caught the attention of the Texans star, who fired back in the comments.&quot;Boy this cute but still ringless.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Johnson's comment was a reminder of his Super Bowl triumph with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs last season while Mayfield is yet to play at the marquee event.CJ Gardner-Johnson and Baker Mayfield were also involved in trash talk during the 2023 season. Johnson, who was with the Detroit Lions at the time, threw shade at the Buccaneers quarterback while talking about the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback room. Mayfield fired back, saying:&quot;He must be going off the preseason stuff the media was talking about but he didn’t play our first game so I’m excited to see him,&quot; Mayfield said. &quot;I think he’s a really good player …. just needs to do a little more film study.”Baker Mayfield expected to be ready for Week 3 clash against Jets after injury scareBaker Mayfield played a crucial role in the Buccaneers' narrow win against the Texans on Monday. The All-Pro quarterback recorded 33 yards on three carries and was a constant threat with his ground game.However, the star quarterback had a couple of injury scares during the hotly contested game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mayfield is expected to miss some practice time but is expected to play against the New York Jets in Week 3.