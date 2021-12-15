How many Cleveland Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19?

Covid-19 has been a thorn in the side of the NFL all season long. However, it has been largely manageable and hasn't affected clubs as much as it did in 2020. That said, Covid-19 has been making a comeback in recent days, as the virus has now resulted in well over 100 positive tests among NFL players. The Cleveland Browns may have it the roughest. So, who has tested positive?

Who has Covid-19 on the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

While there are handfuls of players who don't have the virus, it is sorely tempting to (lazily) say that everyone has the virus. Seemingly every hour, news breaks of another player or personnel member testing positive and the implications of doom grow for the Cleveland Browns.

At the time of writing, 12 players are currently on the Covid-19 list. Additionally, head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive. Until the next positive diagnosis, the Browns will be without 12 players plus their head coach.

The positive players are Stephen Carlson, Jamie Gillan, David Njoku, Anthony Walker, Jarvis Landry, Wyatt Teller, Takkarist McKinley, Jedrick Wills, Drew Forbes, Austin Hooper, Troy Hill and Baker Mayfield. At the time of writing, there are still plenty of Covid-free players, but the offense will be a shell of itself and it simply seems to be getting worse.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @FieldYates @ByKimberleyA and me. Unless he produces two negative tests between Saturday, he’s out vs. Raiders. Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @FieldYates, @ByKimberleyA and me. Unless he produces two negative tests between Saturday, he’s out vs. Raiders.

Without Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum will need to step up and deliver a win or two. Without David Njoku and Austin Hooper, the tight end position will be a no-go. Without Jarvis Landry as well, the offense will have few options in moving the ball down the field. At the risk of jinxing the running back position, the group will still have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt Might be available.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns now have placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID19 list: Jarvis Landry, OT Jedrick Wills, TE Austin Hooper, G Wyatt Teller, DE Takkarist McKinley, G Drew Forbes, WR JoJo Natson and TE Ross Travis. Browns now have placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID19 list: Jarvis Landry, OT Jedrick Wills, TE Austin Hooper, G Wyatt Teller, DE Takkarist McKinley, G Drew Forbes, WR JoJo Natson and TE Ross Travis.

As such, the Browns' running game will have more stress on it than at any point this season. The hope is that the offense will be back to normal by Christmas, but at 7-6, the Browns need a lot to go their way as the new year dawns. Simply put, this isn't what the team needs right now.

Of course, the Ravens, Bengals, and Steelers are the true beneficiaries of the absences as all three teams are still in the playoff conversation. They will be looking to take advantage of the Browns' unfortunate luck. The Browns are scheduled to play the Bengals and Steelers to wrap up the year. Will the Browns keep pace in the face of Covid?

Edited by David Nyland