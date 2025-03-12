‘Clowns get clowned’ - NFL fans confused over Jevon Holland’s $45,300,000 Giants move after revealing his free agency wish list

NFL fans were surprised after safety Jevon Holland signed a three-year $45.3 million contract with the New York Giants as he left the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Holland said he wanted to go to a team with detailed and experienced coaching, an honest culture, a men-leading head coach and a team that wants to win.

After Holland's singing, NFL fans trolled Holland for saying he wanted all that and then signed with the Giants.

"Oh this is bad 😂 just shows money talks," one fan wrote.

"Clowns get clowned," a fan wrote.

"One day a player will admit they went to the top bidder," a fan added.

Holland will be a key part of the Giants' defense and secondary for the next three years.

"You know the GM’s just laugh when these players get on a soapbox. Yeah yeah whatever you say buddy…let’s see you turn down a dollar," a fan added.

"It’s his first real contract so I’m going to cut him some slack," a fan added.

As some fans point out, at the end of the day, the NFL is a business and Holland decided to make good money with the Giants.

"How do you know these aren’t true? Also the giants clearly want to win, they cost themselves the number one pick winning a meaningless game," a fan added.

"He coulda just said money and saved everyone’s time," a fan wrote.

Holland recorded 62 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble last season with the Dolphins, which was his fourth year in the league.

Analyst praises Giants' signing of Jevon Holland

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo gave the Giants a Grade of A for their signing of Jevon Holland.

"The deal makes Holland one of the league's highest-paid safeties and gives the Giants a much-needed playmaker in the secondary. On top of getting a marquee player, the acquisition of Holland generated some much-needed positivity for a team and fan base that is surely in need of some," DeArdo wrote.

Holland will be an impactful player for the Giants' secondary as he looks to help turn around the team's defense. He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Dolphins.

