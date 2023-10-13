Cole Kmet injury update: Latest on Bears TE for fantasy football Week 6

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet is in his fourth NFL season and has been a safety blanket for Justin Fields, but he's now dealing with an injury.

Kmet was added to the injury report on Thursday, and his status for the Bears' Week 6 home game against the Minnesota Vikings is up in the air.

Cole Kmet injury update

Cole Kmet is dealing with an injury

Kmet was on the injury report for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, as he was dealing with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday, and, on Thursday, he was limited once again due to his hamstring.

At the moment, the severity of his hamstring injury is not known, but Kmet said that he would be playing on Sunday. If Kmet does indeed play on Sunday, it will be a big boost to the Bears offense, as the tight end has been a focal point of their passing game.

What happened to Cole Kmet?

It's uncertain what actually happened to Kmet, but a hamstring injury is a bit concerning.

The soft tissue injuries tend to linger on for weeks and can flare up seemingly out of nowhere. However, Kmet said that it isn't a traditional hamstring injury.

Instead, Kmet says that it was just many parts of his body that hurt after playing two games in five days. The Chicago Bears played the Washington Commanders last Thursday.

When will Cole Kmet return?

Cole Kmet made it clear that he will play on Sunday in the Chicago Bears' home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’ll be good. I’ll be rolling," Kmet said.

Kmet signed an extension with the Bears this summer, which was thrilling news to Chicago coach Matt Eberflus, as he knows how important the tight end is for their offense.

“Certainly excited about that. Having that type of guy, that type of tight end, that type of man that reps everything we want to represent at the Chicago Bears … and certainly he has a bright future ahead of him with the Chicago Bears.”

This season, Kmet has started all five games, catching 23 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he has caught 161 passes for 1,630 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With Kmet saying that he will play, he remains a viable starting tight end in fantasy football, as he has caught four or more passes in four of five games this season.