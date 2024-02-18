Cole Kmet has weighed in whether the Chicago Bears should stick with Justin Fields going into the 2024 NFL season and it is already creating quite the stir amongst fans. The Bears finished bottom of the NFC North and are looking at competing for the playoffs again. Justin Fields, who was picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was widely seen as the future of the franchise.

But that was not quite worked out as they have failed to make it to the playoffs for the last three seasons and that is despite changing coaches. Their former head coach Matt Nagy has just won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterack.

Much of the blame has been centered on whether it is the quarterback at fault or the tools he has at his disposal. The Bears are in an enviable position heading into the 2024 NFL Draft because they have the first overall pick, coming their way from the Carolina Panthers.

The general manager has to make a decision whether to draft a wide receiver with that pick, with names like Marvin Harrison Jr. often floated. Chicago could also trade down and get more selections in the draft that they can use to build a team around Justin Fields. Or they could stick with the first overall pick and decide to move on from their current quarterback by drafting someone like Caleb Williams.

Fields would have hoped that his teammates would be vouching for him in this situation. But the tight end insinuated that he is remaining neutral in the whole discussion and does not have any special relationship with the incumbent starter with the Bears. He said,

"The NFL is unfair. That's just what it is. If they find a better, cheaper option at any position, they're gonna do that. That's what they gotta evaluate, if whoever they're gonna take at No. 1 is better. That's what this business is."

Fans immediately began to read into what Cole Kmet's comments meant and started trolling Justin Fields on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the reactions from the platform.

What next for Justin Fields if Cole Kmet and others are happy having Caleb Williams?

If Cole Kmet's comments are any indication that Jutin Fields will be dropped in favor of Caleb Williams, one must wonder what happens next. There are reports that quarterback needy teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers might be interested in him. It is fair to say that the current Bears quarterback has showed enough to find an opportunity with other teams.