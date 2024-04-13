Colin Cowherd compares Tom Brady's potential unretirement impact to Joe Flacco's playoff run with Browns

Tom Brady recently shocked the entire NFL world with his comments on potentially unretiring. He was asked directly about the possibility of it during a recent Deep Cut podcast episode, to which he responded that he's "not opposed" to coming back. This is much different than his usual approach to the question, as he has often completely avoided giving any type of answer in the past.

Colin Cowherd recently shared his take on the developing story and compared Brady's potential situation to Joe Flacco's resurgence with the Cleveland Browns last year. He did so during a recent episode of The Herd.

Cowherd explained:

"Tom Brady surrounds himself with nutritionists and longevity people. He's a fitness freak ... His last year in Tampa, 4700 yards, five game-winning drives, 67 completion percentage, with no run game. They were last place in rushing but led the NFL in attempts and completions.

"Joe Flacco had not started a full season, had not been a starter for a full season since 2017. He is not the physical workout freak of Brady. He goes to the AFC North, tougher division and tougher conference, than Brady did, and he leads Cleveland to the playoffs. Brady is still all-in on this longevity stuff and this plyability stuff, so I don't think it's crazy."

Joe Flacco was one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 NFL season, winning the Comeback Player of the Year award. He has spent most of the past six years as a backup but helped the Browns to reach the NFL playoffs. He did so as their fourth starting quarterback, making his accomplishments even more impressive.

As Cowherd explained, with Brady obviously being the superior quarterback, as well as being much more known for making his health and fitness an absolute priority, it's reasonable to believe that Brady could have an even better comeback than Flacco did. He also finished in second place in the NFL MVP voting in his final season while winning his seventh Super Bowl ring the year before.

Can Tom Brady unretire in 2024?

Tom Brady rumors

One major obstacle could stand in the way of Tom Brady making a return to the NFL in 2024. He recently purchased an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, making him ineligible to be an active player. The league recently passed a rule that no active players are permitted to have ownership of any NFL team, so if Brady is serious about returning, he would need to sell his share.

If Brady decides to remain retired instead, he is still expected to remain a major figure around the NFL. He signed a record-breaking $375 million contract to broadcast with Fox over the next 10 years, which is scheduled to begin this season. This could also potentially play a major role in whether or not he unretires in 2024 or beyond.