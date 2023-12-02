The Dak Prescott hype train is chugging along at full throttle. The Dallas Cowboys superstar had a sensational outing against the Seattle Seahawks in his team's thrilling 41-35 win on Thursday Night Football.

Prescott completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 299 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 23 yards as the Cowboys improved to 9-3 and continued to stay within striking distance of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was also impressed with Prescott's stellar outing. On Friday's episode of The Herd, he said:

"Dak Prescott is a top-three quarterback in the league. He is! I'm not getting turnovers. I'm getting accurate. I'm getting confident. I'm getting big plays. I'm getting fourth-quarter excellence."

Cowherd's comments about Prescott after the Cowboys win over the Seahawks were quite different from what he had to say about the quarterback in September. Back then, he had said:

"When I see Dak, I see a regressing pocket passer who needs a lot of help. Again, in two or three months, we very well may be saying Jalen Hurts is a top-five quarterback. I think it's possible. Do you think in two or three months we'll be saying that about Dak."

Fans on social media did not let Cowherd's sensational U-turn slide. They called out the analyst for his take from September. Here are some of the replies:

Dak Prescott MVP odds: Cowboys QB climbs to second

Dak Prescott's incredible outing against the Seahawks saw the Cowboys quarterback's MVP odds drop to +375. Only Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has lower odds (+180).

The Cowboys and Eagles will face off in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football. A win in that game could see Dallas climb to the top of the NFC East standings, provided the 49ers beat Philadelphia. Prescott leading the Cowboys to a win over the reigning NFC champions would undoubtedly make him the favorite to win the MVP award.

Prescott is also having a statistically outstanding season. Among quarterbacks with at least seven starts, he's third in the league in passing yards (3234), second in completion percentage (70.1), and first in touchdown passes (26). The Cowboys star is making a strong case to become only the second player in franchise history after Emmitt Smith in 1993 to win the NFL MVP award.